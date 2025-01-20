Stephen Moore: Let's Rename Greenland To Trumpland

The MAGA cult is reveling in the moronic Trump proclamation of wanting to buy Greenland.

MAGA resident triumvirate foolS Stephen Moore, Art Laffer, and Ron Johnson cluck about like blind chickens looking to cross the road.

Here's a thought, Moore. Someone has to want to sell something for you to buy it. You're supposed to be a top MAGA economist.

MOORE: This is the map of what the United States might look like.

And I want to get... you're serious. By the way, I don't think we should call it Greenland anymore.

It should be called Trumpland, right?

But on a serious note, what do you all think? What do you think about the idea of the United States purchasing Greenland?

I mean, we purchased, remember Seward's Valley when we purchased Alaska, and we purchased at the Louisiana Purchase?

What do you think?

JOHNSON: Well, first, I understand the strategic importance of both Greenland and the Panama Canal.

So I know the mainstream media, or legacy media, is criticizing and ridiculing Trump for it.

It's not insane by any stretch of imagination.

So if we can do a good deal of Greenland, I'd be totally supportive of it.

And I think we need to reassert some control over Panama.

Yeah, absolutely.

I mean, that was the stupidest thing that Carter did, like, no offense to the dearly departed.

But that was just dumb.

LAFFER: I think Trump should do all he can to secure America, security, military security. And having them control the Panama Canal is just not acceptable. We have the military bases.

MOORE: How many agree with that?

LAFFER: OK. OK. I mean, Sam Hayakawa put it beautifully: he said, we stole it fair and square.

Again, this is just another excellent Trump negotiating skill.

We're going to buy it. But if you let me do a defense system up there, he's going to be just as happy.