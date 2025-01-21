Godless Grifter Refuses To Swear On The Bible. Why?

What kind of monster did these Christian extremists put in charge of the country?
By Susie MadrakJanuary 21, 2025

I've been thinking about this: Why didn't Yambo place his hand on the Bible as he took the oath of office yesterday? 1) He was afraid he would burst into flames 2) Satan would consider it a breach of contract or 3) He considers himself the highest power, so what's the point? Via ABC News:

First lady Melania Trump stood next to the president holding two Bibles, but the 47th president of the United States didn't place his hand on either as he raised his right hand to take the presidential oath, which Chief Justice John Roberts issued.

Melania Trump was holding her husband's personal Bible, which was given to him by his mother, and the Lincoln Bible that President Abraham Lincoln used to take the oath of office in 1861.

There is no legal requirement for the president to place his hand on the Bible. According to Article VI, Clause 3, of the U.S. Constitution, which covers oaths of office, members of Congress, state legislatures, and executive and judicial officers throughout the country are bound "by oath or affirmation" to support the Constitution.

"But," it continues, "no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States."

Trump is sworn in without placing his hand on the Bible, because he has no intention of upholding his oath of office.

𝑀𝒶𝓎𝓇𝒶°❀⋆.ೃ࿔*:･🫧🦋 (@lepapillonblue.bsky.social) 2025-01-20T19:08:55.158Z

Figured out why he didn’t put his hand on the Bible

JoGo (@akjakalope.bsky.social) 2025-01-20T19:26:08.448Z

I’m just saying if Biden or Obama didn’t put his hand on the Bible during their oath of office there would be warfare like you wouldn’t believe from the right.

Op-Eds. Headlines. Memes.

The left has to get organized, loud, and relentless.

Keith Edwards (@keithedwards.bsky.social) 2025-01-20T19:31:16.896Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon