Godless Grifter Refuses To Swear On The Bible. Why?

I've been thinking about this: Why didn't Yambo place his hand on the Bible as he took the oath of office yesterday? 1) He was afraid he would burst into flames 2) Satan would consider it a breach of contract or 3) He considers himself the highest power, so what's the point? Via ABC News:

First lady Melania Trump stood next to the president holding two Bibles, but the 47th president of the United States didn't place his hand on either as he raised his right hand to take the presidential oath, which Chief Justice John Roberts issued.

Melania Trump was holding her husband's personal Bible, which was given to him by his mother, and the Lincoln Bible that President Abraham Lincoln used to take the oath of office in 1861.

There is no legal requirement for the president to place his hand on the Bible. According to Article VI, Clause 3, of the U.S. Constitution, which covers oaths of office, members of Congress, state legislatures, and executive and judicial officers throughout the country are bound "by oath or affirmation" to support the Constitution.

"But," it continues, "no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States."