George Conway Forgets: Republicans Have Ignored The Oath Of Office Since 1986

Since George Conway is all teary-eyed about the presidential oath of office, and "doesn't understand" how Republicans can just ignore Trump's crimes, I just want to point this out: Since 1986, Republicans have signed an anti-tax pledge that superceded their oath of office. So they've been well trained by what, to me, is the extortion dynamic created by Grover Norquist. Vote to raise taxes -- any taxes, for any reason, and you will never receive any support from the Republican establishment again.

So when they took their oath of office, they had already agreed to a pledge that guaranteed they could never put country over party.

Grover Norquist's Americans for Tax Reform have required Republican congressional candidates to pledge the following:

ONE, oppose any and all efforts to increase the marginal income tax rates for individuals and/or businesses; and

TWO, oppose any net reduction or elimination of deductions and credits, unless matched dollar for dollar by further reducing tax rates.

Here is the actual Congressional oath of office:

“I, _______, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

So the oath they actually take is, they will "faithfully discharge the duties of the office" -- things like fixing bridges, roads, etc. -- as long as they don't have to raise taxes to do it. This, of course, gives them the fun of holding other government programs hostage and then stripping them bare to pay for services that were previously considered a routine part of the job.

Republican members of Congress have been carefully groomed to stay within Grover's electric fence to place the needs of wealthy donors above the well-being and needs of the country since 1986. George Conway certainly knows this. He may not want to admit it, but there you go. Chickens, home, roost!

So please, George, no crocodile tears. You've been part of the right-wing establishment for long enough that you knew what you helped create and support -- and where it would ultimately end.

.