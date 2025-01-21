Bored German Translator Calls Trump's Speech 'Shit' On Live Mic

During Trump's marathon speech, a German translator can be heard asking, “How long do you want to stay on this s---?”
By Ed ScarceJanuary 21, 2025

When even Germans are tired of listening to fascists drone on and on...

Video by The Guardian.

Source: Daily Beast

A bored German translator was caught in a hot mic moment after being heard calling Donald Trump’s presidential speech “s---.” The translator, working for German TV channel Phoenix, appeared to get frustrated during the 2,885-word marathon speech from the MAGA boss, turning to his producer while the mic was still hot and asking: “How long do you want to stay on this s---?” the public broadcaster soon issued a statement, saying: “Due to a technical glitch, the communication between the interpreter and the director was audible today. Of course, this does not reflect the opinion of the broadcaster.” It added that a high-pressure environment might have contributed to the glitch. “The colleagues have to work for hours at a very high level of concentration and translate simultaneously. This usually happens without errors, despite the great pressure,” the statement went on. Noz.de reported that the broadcaster “usually works with experienced freelance interpreters for major international events.”

“Tell me, how long do you want to stay with this shit?” the simultaneous translator calls into the control room without turning off the microphone.

