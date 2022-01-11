Dr. Fauci Calls Senator Marshall A 'Moron' On Hot Mic

I would have had very different choice words for the Republican Senator from Charlie Koch's Kansas.
By John AmatoJanuary 11, 2022

Dr. Fauci couldn't contain his disgust at the ridiculous questions from Sen. Marshall pertaining to the right-wing's "gain of function" conspiracy theory and his publicly disclosed finances that he let his true feelings be known on an open mic.

(Listen through to the very end of the video to hear it)

Sen. Marshall tried to insinuate that "Big Tech" was shielding Dr. Fauci's finances because foul play is a foot!

"I don't understand why you're asking me that question," Fauci replied. "My financial disclosure is public knowledge and has been so for the last 37 years."

Fauci was flabbergasted when, after several attempts trying to tell the senator that because all his finances have been available to the public for over 30 years, Marshall replied, "The big tech giants are doing an incredible job of keeping it from being public...Where would we find it?"

Fauci said, "All you have to do is ask. You are so misinformed it's extraordinary."

After some more back-and-forth with the moron from Kansas, Fauci was utterly frustrated. On a hot mic you can hear Dr. Fauci say, "What a moron, Jesus Christ."

Indeed. Maybe they should have pressed their "president" to disclose HIS tax returns before hounding public servants.

Discussion

