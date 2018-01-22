Senator Roger Wicker Caught On Hot Mic Creeping On High School-Age Senate Pages

8 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
During the roll call to pass the short-term CR, Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) apparently only had eyes for Senate pages, who are high-school age.

"I thought you were going to say this was one of the most beautiful girls," Wicker said to either another senator or staffer. "What about these others?"

Apparently he shares some preferences with disgraced former Senate candidate Roy Moore? Whatever the case, this was a super creepy moment. Do they ever learn?

(h/t Amelia Frappoli)


