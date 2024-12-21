C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Journey 'Don't Stop Believing'

With so much new music being put out and new stars created each year, it's ironic that one of the most played songs on Spotify in 2024 was Journey' "Don't Stop Believing"

Billboard:

More than a billion Spotify streams, a Library of Congress National Recording Registry placement and plays at virtually every sporting event around the world don’t lie — this one is Journey’s pinnacle of success. Created during a rehearsal at the group’s warehouse HQ in Oakland, Calif., it gave us the “streetlight people” of Hollywood’s Sunset Strip and put the non-existent South Detroit on the map. And it saves the chorus for the song’s end, after the guitar solo. A cross-generational hit? Believe it, gleefully.

Queens's "Bohemian Rhapsody" lead the way this year with approximately 2.192 billion streams on the platform.

Us older folks still rule the rock streaming music world on Spotify.

On Youtube, "Let Her Go" by Passenger was the most played rock song of 2024:

Here are the top 5 most viewed rock songs on YouTube in 2024:

"Let Her Go" by Passenger - 3.8 billion views

"Believer" by Imagine Dragons - 2.7 billion views

"In the End" by Linkin Park - 2.4 billion views

"Viva La Vida" by Coldplay - 2.3 billion views

"Thunder" by Imagine Dragons - 2.3 billion views

Open thread....