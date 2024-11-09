C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Peter Gabriel, Don't Give Up

Peter Gabriel's voice has always had a unique and penetrating quality that seems to tap into the human condition. His 1986 record "So," is one of my top twenty records of all time. With the help of Kate Bush's voice, "Don't Give Up," is a song that reaches out to the hardships we face and has inspired me and helped me for many years.

American Songwriter:

There are several stories about how Gabriel was inspired to write “Don’t Give Up.” His wife at the time claimed to have shown him a newspaper story about a young mother’s suicide, and that was the main impetus for the song. Gabriel also mentioned Depression-era photographs as inspiring the notion of overcoming adversity. Some also claim Gabriel was undergoing his own dark period when he wrote the song.

I think it's apropo for us now.

In this proud land we grew up strong

We were wanted all along

I was taught to fight, taught to win

I never thought I could fail

No fight left or so it seems

I am a man whose dreams have all deserted

I've changed my face, I've changed my name

But no-one wants you when you lose

Don't give up 'cause you have friends

Don't give up you're not beaten yet

Don't give up I know you can make it good

Though I saw it all around

Never thought that I could be affected

Thought that we'd be last to go

It is so strange the way things turn

Drove the night toward my home

The place that I was born, on the lakeside

As daylight broke, I saw the earth

The trees had burned down to the ground

Don't give up you still have us

Don't give up we don't need much of anything

Don't give up 'cause somewhere there's a place where we belong

Rest your head

You worry too much

It's going to be alright

When times get rough

You can fall back on us

Don't give up

Please don't give up

Got to walk out of here

I can't take anymore

Going to stand on that bridge

Keep my eyes down below

Whatever may come

and whatever may go

That river's flowing

That river's flowing

Moved on to another town

Tried hard to settle down

For every job, so many men

So many men no-one needs

Don't give up 'cause you have friends

Don't give up you're not the only one

Don't give up no reason to be ashamed

Don't give up you still have us

Don't give up now we're proud of who you are

Don't give up you know it's never been easy

Don't give up 'cause I believe there's a place

There's a place

Where we belong

Don't give up

Don't give up

Don't give up