Marsha Blackburn Claims Trump Has A 'Mandate' For Recent Insanity

Sen. Marsha Blackburn wants us to believe grandpa has a "mandate" to annex Canada and Greenland, invade Mexico and steal the Panama Canal.

Here's our number two candidate for the dumbest person in the Senate (I think Tuberville has her topped) sanewashing Trump's recent insanity threatening all of our allies, with Kellyanne ConJob who was filling in for Hannity on Fox this Monday:

CONWAY: Senator Blackburn, I think many people have questions tonight about the Panama Canal, about Greenland, about President Trump issuing warnings about tariffs to comply or incentivize other countries' behaviors. As a sitting United States senator, walk us through how this all works and why it's important. BLACKBURN: Kellyanne, the American people have given President Trump a mandate. They are tired of our nation not putting Americans first, and we have seen the Biden administration have an America last policy. So when it comes to dealing with the Panama Canal and making certain that China is not being advantaged in this, and America disadvantaged, of course, let's put this issue on the table and talk about it. When you talk about securing our nation, that is where Greenland comes into the conversation and being strategic and how we're going to keep this nation safe. That is what Americans want to see. They want to see departments that are going to be run by people who are going to treat everyone by the same rule of law and they're going to have equal access, equal treatment, equal justice. So President Trump has a mandate. It is going to be up to the US House and the US Senate, both in Republican control, to make certain that we take action, that we support President Trump, and that we get things done for the American people.

Sorry Marsha, but Trump does not have a "mandate" for anything since he won by the slimmest of margins, and he sure as hell didn't run on alienating and attacking our allies.

I'm waiting to see if there's anything that's ever going to be a bridge too far for the likes of Blackburn and the rest of the MAGA cult. My guess is no, but time will tell.