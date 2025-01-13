GOPer Aims To Make Nearly All Homeless Shelters In Her State Illegal

Oklahoma State Senator Lisa Standridge (R-Norman) has only been in office for two months, but she's already introduced legislation that aligns with her party's cruelty. Standridge wants to make it illegal for all cities in the state, except Oklahoma City and Tulsa, to provide shelters or outreach for homeless citizens and require them to end any existing programs immediately. This bill needs to be tacked onto the door of her church.

Oklahoma Senate Bill 484, introduced and authored by newly elected Senator Lisa Standridge (R-Norman), would prohibit all cities in Oklahoma with fewer than 300,000 residents from using city resources to operate homeless shelters or perform homeless outreach. Only Oklahoma City and Tulsa have more than 300,000 residents, meaning, if SB 484 were to pass, it would apply to every city in the state except Oklahoma City and Tulsa. If any cities with a population below 300,000 that currently operate homeless shelters or outreach programs, the bill would require the cities to “immediately"terminate” them.

According to Standridge's site, she is pro-life, and she describes herself as a "conservative warrior for children and families." That description needs editing. Like, take all of that out. Conservatives have blasted President Biden for a lousy economy, which is actually a healthy economy, and the price of eggs. So, this bitch is in office for two months and goes after unsheltered Americans who need a hand up. What about the cost of eggs, lady?

She's a Trump supporter:



Seems like Republicans want poor people to just, I don’t know, go away. But if that happens, who will work in your sweat shops and factories? If you don’t think there is class war being waged, my friends, you are blind. — witchy (@witchofthedogs.bsky.social) 2025-01-12T14:16:56.351Z

Donations of interest for the author of homeless outreach ban, Lisa "Satan" Standridge pic.twitter.com/3lT0tYFxZS — News Bison🦬 (@okcreports) January 11, 2025

Lisa Standridge, newly minted Oklahoma asshole, has a fix for those Oklahoma poor folks that find themselves homeless. Hey, asswipe, is this you?https://t.co/RgwacCCg91 — Eric in NM (@hideto19641998) January 12, 2025

Lisa Standridge is a giant pile of 💩 for this. https://t.co/qICjjXGzri — 😵‍💫 (@kdtravelsss) January 10, 2025

I can hear it now after she closes down almost every homeless shelter in her state, "May the odds be forever in your favor." I wouldn't wish homelessness on anyone -- except her. It's incredibly hypocritical for this to happen in a state where an official is demanding that Bibles be placed in school classrooms. At the same time, a Republican wants to make homeless shelters illegal. That's not very Jesus-y.