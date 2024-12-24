Greenland To Trump: No Sale

Greenland rebuked Trump's latest call to buy Greenland as the demented One continues to try to acquire countries and canals like they are golf courses.

Canada and the Panama canal are on his agenda.

Back in 2019, Trump desired to buy Greenland and asked his advisors if he could acquire the very large, very Island country.

Now that he is coming back, the dimwitted old man says he still wants his Greenland.

On Sunday Trump sent out a message on social media once again proclaiming the necessity to own Greenland.

"For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity," Trump stated.

Greenland responded.

AP News:

Greenland, the world’s largest island, sits between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans. It is 80% covered by an ice sheet and is home to a large U.S. military base. It gained home rule from Denmark in 1979 and its head of government, Múte Bourup Egede, suggested that Trump’s latest calls for U.S. control would be as meaningless as those made in his first term. “Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale,” he said in a statement. “We must not lose our years-long fight for freedom.”

Donald Trump seems to be hungry for real estate, but annexing Canada, Greenland and Mexico is not the answer.