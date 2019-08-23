GOP Trying To Raise Money Off Trump's Greenland Fiasco

There seems to be no bottom for the Republican Party with Trump, no limit to how low they'll debase themselves. They've tied themselves to him, whatever foolishness comes out of his mouth. So if he's for crassly trying to buy Greenland, they're for it as well. One would hope that Trump soon jumps off a bridge so the rest of them can soon follow suit.

Source: Politico

House Republicans’ campaign arm is not only standing behind President Donald Trump’s bid to buy Greenland — it's fundraising off it.

The National Republican Congressional Committee began running a promotion in which donors contributing $25 or more receive a limited-edition T-shirt depicting the semiautonomous Arctic island, part of the Kingdom of Denmark, as part of the U.S.

“Support President Trump and his efforts to help America grow!” reads the promotion touting the limited-edition tee. The red shirt features a map of the continental U.S., along with silhouettes of Alaska, Hawaii and Greenland patterned with the American flag.

The president’s interest in acquiring Greenland, initially assumed by some in the White House to be a throwaway comment, has grown into an international flap after The Wall Street Journal reported on it a week ago.

Greenland’s foreign ministry asserted the next day that the island is “open for business, not for sale,” and Trump canceled an upcoming trip to Denmark after its prime minister called his interest in a purchase “absurd.”