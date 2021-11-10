Mark Meadows Goes Off On 'Communist' GOP Fundraisers

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows asserted that the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has been operating in a "socialist/communist way" because it doles out fundraising proceeds to GOP candidates.
By DavidNovember 10, 2021

During an appearance on Real America's Voice with host Steve Bannon, Meadows said that he was livid about 13 House Republicans who voted for President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill.

"And the blame just doesn't stop there with the 13 Republicans," he said. "Am I exorcised about this this morning? Without a doubt because you know what? If we continue to do this when we're in the minority, we'll never be in the majority because the American people want something that's authentic!"

Meadows complained about an NRCC event in Tampa this week that was headlined by former President Donald Trump.

"Some of the same leadership will continue to give money to those 13 Republicans to get them re-elected!" he exclaimed. "Listen, you can't have it this way and expect anything to be different."

"What they do is they take members like me and they assess dues -- quote dues -- that you have to pay to the NRCC," Meadows explained. "So that they can give that money in a socialist/communist way to members like these 13 that just voted opposite the way that I would vote and many of the Freedom Caucus members would vote."

