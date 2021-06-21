Meadows Claims GOP Darling DeSantis Won't Run Against Trump

Mark Meadows, The Former Guy's last private babysitter, I mean "Chief of Staff," made a weird statement about the 2024 presidential election. Newsmax is reporting that Meadows declared Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would "not be among the Republican presidential candidates who would run against Former President Donald Trump in 2024 if he chooses to run again for president."

What is that about? Why? Who decided that? Did Ron DeSantis make that statement or is Meadows speaking on behalf of...someone?

Mind you, DeSantis was actually polling AHEAD of The Former Guy at the Western Conservative Summit's presidential straw poll. So why would the guy polling at the top just not run? Meadows says that DeSantis wants to be Governor for another term.

"Gov. DeSantis has made it very, very clear that he is running for reelection as governor of Florida, but he doesn't shy away from being very bold in terms of the initiatives that he's been putting forth. His reelect for governor is a platform to show that the policies, and the boldness, and, quite frankly, the courage."

Plans can change. Why would DeSantis NOT run for President if he was leading by wide margins against Donald Trump? They have the same policies and although DeSantis doesn't have the same insane cult-like following as The Former Guy, he comes across as more...stable and sane, with the deep seated racism and fascism that Republicans love. He knows how to play the game.

DeSantis is popular with conservatives. He would actually make a good VP for Trump if he chooses to run again (and is not in prison).

I vote for a cage match. Whoever wins gets to run for office.