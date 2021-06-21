2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Meadows Claims GOP Darling DeSantis Won't Run Against Trump

Was Meadows speaking on behalf of DeSantis or is he sending a shot across the bow at him?
By Red Painter
Meadows Claims GOP Darling DeSantis Won't Run Against Trump

Mark Meadows, The Former Guy's last private babysitter, I mean "Chief of Staff," made a weird statement about the 2024 presidential election. Newsmax is reporting that Meadows declared Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would "not be among the Republican presidential candidates who would run against Former President Donald Trump in 2024 if he chooses to run again for president."

What is that about? Why? Who decided that? Did Ron DeSantis make that statement or is Meadows speaking on behalf of...someone?

Mind you, DeSantis was actually polling AHEAD of The Former Guy at the Western Conservative Summit's presidential straw poll. So why would the guy polling at the top just not run? Meadows says that DeSantis wants to be Governor for another term.

"Gov. DeSantis has made it very, very clear that he is running for reelection as governor of Florida, but he doesn't shy away from being very bold in terms of the initiatives that he's been putting forth. His reelect for governor is a platform to show that the policies, and the boldness, and, quite frankly, the courage."

Plans can change. Why would DeSantis NOT run for President if he was leading by wide margins against Donald Trump? They have the same policies and although DeSantis doesn't have the same insane cult-like following as The Former Guy, he comes across as more...stable and sane, with the deep seated racism and fascism that Republicans love. He knows how to play the game.

DeSantis is popular with conservatives. He would actually make a good VP for Trump if he chooses to run again (and is not in prison).

I vote for a cage match. Whoever wins gets to run for office.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team