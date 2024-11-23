Team Trump Fumes Over Reports Showing He Didn't Win In A Landslide

This is so Sean Spicer-y.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardNovember 23, 2024

Trump transition team spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt called Politico and The New York Times 'fake news' on Friday for reports that he didn’t win the popular vote in a landslide. But the numbers don't lie. Trump, who claims to have secured a "powerful mandate' won the popular vote by one of the smallest margins since the 19th century.

Still, she went there but was promptly called out.

Facts:

Trump won by 1.6 points and failed to secure more than 50 percent of the popular vote, which isn't close to a landslide victory. As Susie Madrak pointed out earlier this month, there was no mandate or landslide. Still, those in Donald's orbit will keep saying otherwise. Donald's spokesperson is already gaslighting the public, and he's not even in office yet. It's going to be a loooong four years.

