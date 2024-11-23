Team Trump Fumes Over Reports Showing He Didn't Win In A Landslide

Trump transition team spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt called Politico and The New York Times 'fake news' on Friday for reports that he didn’t win the popular vote in a landslide. But the numbers don't lie. Trump, who claims to have secured a "powerful mandate' won the popular vote by one of the smallest margins since the 19th century.

Still, she went there but was promptly called out.

Trump's spox wants to remind you that Trump's win is FAR SMALLER than Joe Biden's 2020 win. https://t.co/tJNySFHbX5 — emptywheel (mr. blue sky) (@emptywheel) November 22, 2024

Massive victory of 1.6%? Hahahaha. You're going to make a fantastic liar for the administration. https://t.co/SOoF20V1qQ — #crazy times (@DMBincredible) November 22, 2024

Facts:

Trump's mandate? It's very shallow. Trump's now under 50% in the popular vote. His margin ranks 44 of 51 since 1824.



Weak coattails: 4 Dems won for Senate in states Trump won. (It was 0 in 2016 & 2020.)



The GOP is on track for smallest House majority since there were 50 states. pic.twitter.com/FaE80nk4T6 — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) November 18, 2024

So it turns out Trump’s “mandate” is smaller than any winner this century — the only candidate he beats out is Al Gore 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ph1fgX5dKE — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) November 20, 2024

Trump won by 1.6 points and failed to secure more than 50 percent of the popular vote, which isn't close to a landslide victory. As Susie Madrak pointed out earlier this month, there was no mandate or landslide. Still, those in Donald's orbit will keep saying otherwise. Donald's spokesperson is already gaslighting the public, and he's not even in office yet. It's going to be a loooong four years.