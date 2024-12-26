Glenn Beck Promises Trump Will Return Us To The 'Freedom' Of Pre-Woodrow Wilson Days

This clown actually received applause for this at the Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix, AZ last Saturday.

BECK: But Jackson and Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson, who destroyed us. (Crowd boos.) Thank you. I love anyone who hates Wilson as much as me.

They kept moving us, slowly but surely moving us towards total control, and by the time we got to Joe Biden, we were right here. We were within arm's reach of total control.

So luckily people woke up, but it was hard to defeat, because we had against us the mainstream media, the Democrat progressives, the RINOs, Republican progressives, the unions, all the Soroses out there, the NGOs, the Marxists, the anarchists that are actually communists.

I love those guys. How confusing is that?

Then the corporations. We also had on the right, sorry, on the left, voting and pushing their control with the Democrats, you know, different understanding, people like Elon Musk and Tulsi and RFK, they were all on that other side.

And then COVID began to wake them up and they were like, "Oh dear God, they actually don't believe those top 10 things in the Bill of Rights. I think I'm with the wrong crowd." And they slowly started to peel off from there.

And now we have Donald Trump, and Donald Trump is trying to take us here. Donald Trump If he can do the things that he is claiming he can do, and I believe he can if we stay together and with him, he's going to undo everything Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and FDR, oh and Johnson, Barack Obama and Joe Biden did.



He will reverse this and we will be close to true freedom again. The freedom that only Americans truly understand.