Trump Pines For The Good Old Days Of The 1890s

Here's Trump during a so-called "town hall" in Warren, MI this Friday.

TRUMP: We're going to be doing a lot of things, but we're lowering taxes. We're going to use tariffs very, very wisely. You know, our country in the 1890's was probably Marsha, probably the wealthiest it ever was because it was a system of tariffs. And we had a president, you know McKinley. Right? Remember Mount McKinley? And then they changed the name, but one of those things, he was really a very good businessman and he took in billions of dollars at the time, which, today it's always trillions, but then it was billions and probably hundreds of millions, but we were a very wealthy country.