John Cornyn Pines For Good Old Days Of Trump's Tweets

The Texas Senator was buried in an avalanche of scorn for saying Biden isn't doing enough cable news shows, and his tweets are "unimaginably conventional."
By Ed Scarce

If only Joe Biden would call into Fox and Friends and talk **** ad nauseum for an hour whenever he felt like it, eh Senator Cornyn? As one person put it, Americans want a real president again, not a carnival barker.

Source: Raw Story

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) on Monday complained that President Joe Biden isn't filling the big void left by his predecessor when it comes to sending out unhinged tweets.

In a Twitter thread complaining about the White House's communications strategy, Cornyn bemoaned the fact that Biden is "not doing cable news interviews" and that his tweets "are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional."
...
Biden's lack of tweeting and phone calls to Fox & Friends all led Cornyn to ask if Biden is "really in charge" of his administration.

Needless to say, Cornyn's tweets got the scorn they richly deserved. Remember, Cornyn and others of his ilk often said they didn't read Trump's tweets.

