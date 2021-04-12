John Cornyn Pines For Good Old Days Of Trump's Tweets

If only Joe Biden would call into Fox and Friends and talk **** ad nauseum for an hour whenever he felt like it, eh Senator Cornyn? As one person put it, Americans want a real president again, not a carnival barker.

Source: Raw Story

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) on Monday complained that President Joe Biden isn't filling the big void left by his predecessor when it comes to sending out unhinged tweets. In a Twitter thread complaining about the White House's communications strategy, Cornyn bemoaned the fact that Biden is "not doing cable news interviews" and that his tweets "are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional."

Biden's lack of tweeting and phone calls to Fox & Friends all led Cornyn to ask if Biden is "really in charge" of his administration.

Needless to say, Cornyn's tweets got the scorn they richly deserved. Remember, Cornyn and others of his ilk often said they didn't read Trump's tweets.

Imagine being so fucking stupid you think a president behaving competently is actually a problem. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 12, 2021

Yeah Biden won't even play golf!!!!! I'm so MAD!!!! — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 12, 2021

I can’t think of anything that describes the current GOP better. Everything is measured by Twitter and cable news. If you’re not doing spectacle/theater, you can’t possibly be governing. — The Civil Liberal (@cfthepodcast) April 12, 2021

Lord have mercy. You would think you would lauding Biden for this. So you are criticizing him for actually spending time on his actual job? Maybe you could consider doing that. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) April 12, 2021

Dear John, we elected a President not a carnival barker. We were tired of the tweets, chaos and photo op "president" so we upgraded to an adult that can delegate and lead without needing fanfare. We are supportive of his leadership thus far. Get to work for the people or go away. — 𝕄𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕪𝔾𝕙𝕠𝕦𝕝𝕖𝕕 (@merry_ghouled) April 12, 2021

Love this! Stop complaining about Biden and start doing your job, Senator.... like Biden is doing! pic.twitter.com/JJa1DckPu4 — Veronica Fossett (@VeronicaFossett) April 12, 2021