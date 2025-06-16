'Heavily Armed' Vance Boelter Taken Alive, Sounds About White

The suspect accused of killing a Minnesota state representative, her husband, and shooting another lawmaker, and his wife, is finally in custody after the largest manhunt in the state's history. Vance Bolter allegedly assassinated Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband in their home. He also shot State Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, multiple times at their home. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz previously said that Hortman’s murder was “a politically motivated assassination.”

57-year-old Vance Boelter has been arrested alive in a field near his home in Sibley County, where the search concentrated on Sunday. Officials said no "use of force" was used in the arrest. You don't say.

Via KARE:

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has charged Boelter with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. According to the criminal complaint, officers "located at least three AK-47 assault rifles, a 9mm handgun, as well as a list of names and addresses of other public officials. Officers canvassed the surrounding area and located a ballistic vest, a disassembled 9mm firearm, a mask, and a gold police-style badge."

The wife of Vance Boelter, Jenny, was in a vehicle with three other relatives that was pulled over by law enforcement on Saturday. Passports, cash, a gun, and ammunition were found in the car, which makes this case even more curious.

The roommate and best friend of Boelter, David Carlson, said Boelter was a strong supporter of Donald Trump. Friends and former colleagues interviewed by the Associated Press described Boelter as a devout Christian who attended an evangelical church and went to campaign rallies for Trump.

Meanwhile, GOP Sen. Mike Lee took to social media to mock this weekend’s deadly shootings in Minnesota targeting Democratic lawmakers.

This is a United States Senator mocking the assassination of a Minnesota legislator and her husband. He pretends to be a good Mormon. He’s a sick fuck. — Fred Wellman (@fpwellman.bsky.social) 2025-06-15T21:10:37.094Z

He is one of YOU



Get

A

Life https://t.co/yXOptC0sAv — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 15, 2025

And Trump failed to call Gov. Tim Walz after the assassinations. Instead, Trump called the Democratic Governor a "terrible governor" and "grossly incompetent" in an interview with ABC.

"Well, it's a terrible thing. I think he's a terrible governor. I think he's a grossly incompetent person. But I may, I may call him, I may call other people too," he said.

And that's where we are in the current political climate, where a phone call that any other president would make isn't possible for the narcissistic president.

Gov. Tim Walz released a statement following the apprehension.

And he offered some wise words:

“This cannot be the norm,” Gov. Tim Walz said as he called for unity after the arrest of Vance Boelter on murder charges in the assassination of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. — Minnesota Star Tribune (@startribune.com) 2025-06-16T13:13:49.263Z

In Texas, House Democrats have questions after authorities arrested a person Saturday suspected of making a “credible threat” against lawmakers involved in the “No Kings” rally in Austin, The Dallas Morning News reports.

“Politically motivated extremists have proven they are willing to murder to achieve political aims, and in light of the threat on those attending today’s protest, we have every reason to believe Texas officials could be targeted next,” the letter reads.

Trump supporters are targeting Democrats, and Mike Lee mocked that, while Trump showed indifference.