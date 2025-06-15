Watch: Alleged MN Shooter Performs Unhinged Dance As He Gets 'Excited About Jesus'

The man suspected of killing two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses was caught on video dancing as he said he was "excited about God."
By David EdwardsJune 15, 2025

In a 2021 video unearthed by Blue Georgia, Vance Boelter could be seen giving a speech to a church in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"And I'm just as excited about Jesus!" Boelter shouted. "And when I get excited, and when I get excited, I want to dance. I want to dance. And what Jesus did for me, Oh, Jesus is God! Almighty God! He saved my life! Woo!"

"I'm excited about God!" he continued. "Oh, I want to want to love God. Because he's coming again and he's excited. And he's got plans. He has plans and purposes. And the design for each one of you. And for me!"

Speaking on Meet the Press on Sunday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) linked the shootings to Boelter's religious ideology.

"It was politically motivated, and there clearly was some through line with abortion because of the groups that were on the list and other things that I've heard were in this manifesto," she said.

