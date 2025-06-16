Alex Jones Pushes More False Flag BS Over MN Killings

How this cretin is still being allowed to broadcast is beyond me. InfoWars was basically tagged for death last year when it was supposed to be sold off to pay the Sandy Hook victims and their families. Sadly, it's still being dragged out in court and the families are still waiting 3 years later to collect the money he owes them.

His latest line of attack? Going after the victims in the horrific assassinations and attempted assignations of Democratic lawmakers from Minnesota and calling it a "false flag" operation:

At one point, claiming he's "not the conspiracy theory guy," Jones says, "He’s wearing a plastic mask. If you can believe it’s him. This thing smells of some type of sophisticated operation.” He then said, "I said, let me see who these two Democrat lawmakers are that got shot... And what did they know? What were they about to release on Tim Walz? How do we know that wasn’t a CCP operative with a rubber mask on, which they did.” Jones went on to ask, "What did I tell you in the last six months?" "False flag shootings on lawmakers, on homes, on illegal alien demonstrations, on black churches... And then I said they find a dead body of a MAGA supporter, so that they can’t defend themselves. And here we are. He’s a huge Trump supporter," he added.

So much for Jones' conspiracy theory that they'd find him dead since he was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday.

I hope the families sue him. Who knows whether any of them will ever see a dime from him, but he deserves to have his ass dragged back into court.