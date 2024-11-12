Alex Jones: Infowars Tagged For Death

One of the oldest conspiracy and 'black helicopter' frauds is now facing the hand of the law. Alex Jones is reaping what he sowed.

During a portion of his Info Wars program, Alex Jones lamented over how his show is being stripped and sold off after a just verdict against him for his lies about Sandy Hook victims and their families.

A verdict he described as a "Nazi show trial."

Sucks to be you, Alex. And it couldn't happen to a more deserving guy.

JONES: InfoWars, the equipment, InfoWars.com, InfoWarsStore.com, and a whole bunch of other stuff is at a federal bankruptcy auction from the fake judgments and the rigged trials where I was found guilty beforehand and they had literal show trials out of the Soviet Union or Nazi Germany. Robin, I walked in here during the break after getting a glass of water, saw the auctioneers inside the building, going around surveying from the last time they were here to make sure all the stuff's here. Everything tagged, everything marked, this death.

Good riddance, you motherfrakker.

Rudy Giuliani is trying to avoid the same fate.

We need more of these creeps to face the same punishment.