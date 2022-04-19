Alex Jones: 'I Didn't Declare Bankruptcy, Just Chapter 11'

Alex Jones has been found liable for the violent garbage he spewed -- for money -- against the families of the Sandy Hook elementary school mass shooting.

The families have every right to bankrupt Alex and his so-called media "empire."

But check out this warped "logic." Alex Jones tell his audience he's not "declaring bankruptcy," just filing Chapter 11. Not the same thing? At all? Via Media Matters:

ALEX JONES (HOST): Alright, I'm gonna say something here that, I'm not gonna talk about it again today, and it will be basically my statement on the subject and I'm gonna move on, but it's just this. I am not declaring bankruptcy and Infowars is not declaring bankruptcy. It's a chapter 11 reorganization in the federal courts so you can go and show them your books, they can come in and look at your books and know that we don't have 16 million in a secret bank account or five million or three million, and know that what has been claimed by the Texas courts that are very political and the Connecticut court is not correct. It is not true, and whether that's successful or not in the long term, this will be an issue for the bankruptcy courts one way or another and it's just time for that to happen, and it's time for people to be able to see that I don't have $5 million. I don't have $3 million. We have less than $3 million cash, and we need that money to buy future product to be able to operate. So I'm essentially making no money, which is fine. The whole purpose of this place was not for Alex Jones to make a bunch of money, but it takes a bunch of money to run an independent, self sufficient media operation with three, four, five, six, seven, eight million people a day watching and listening just in bandwidth alone and this great crew, and we are what the establishment fears, real independent media giving a system a run for its money. And so, when you see all these headlines out there, "Did Alex Jones, Infowars declare bankruptcy?" the answer's no.

By the way, this statement is "three, four, five, six, seven, eight million" pounds of grade A baloney.

The purpose of going after Sandy Hook families with his "false flag" garbage? Was to MAKE MONEY.

That said, YOU won't go broke betting on the stupidity and gullibility of the supplement-swilling audience of Infowars, the end.