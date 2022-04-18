InfoWars Files For Bankruptcy To Avoid Defamation Judgements

InfoWars, the main vehicle for con artist and grifter Alex Jones, is filing for bankruptcy to protect his assets from civil judgements. Because why should he face any kind of consequences for his destructive stunts? Via Reuters:

April 18 (Reuters) - Far-right wing website InfoWars on Sunday filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas in the face of multiple defamation lawsuits.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedures put a hold on all civil litigation matters and allow companies to prepare turnaround plans while remaining operational.

Alex Jones, founder of InfoWars, was found liable for damages in a trio of lawsuits last year filed after he falsely claimed that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.