Body Bags For Democrats?

Investigators conducted a search of the home of the man arrested for the killing of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. The search of Vance Boelter's home found an incredible amount of disturbing items, including FOUR DOZEN firearms, which included rifles, pistols, shotguns and body bags, presumably to bag the Democrats he wanted to shoot in cold blood.

MPR News is reporting on Friday the search warrants were finally unsealed, leading to public disclosure of many shocking details of the alleged murderer.

Boelter reportedly had a Ford Explorer SUV that was "outfitted to look like a police squad car" and he left that vehicle in the Hortmans’ driveway. Inside he had three AK-47 rifles as well as a "handwritten list of the names and addresses of Democratic elected officials along with abortion rights supporters."

YIKES!

The warrant for Boelter's home on an 11-acre property uncovered an incredible cache of weapons, as well as "computers, a notecard with the names of public officials and boxes of ammunition as well as $17,940 in cash."

Police also executed a search warrant on a different property, this one in Brooklyn Park. Shockingly, police actually encountered Boelter, but didn't realize it was him as he was dressed as a police officer.

The warrant provided an incredible level of detail into the police work that went on, including what they determined to be the path that Boelter took when he fled after the murders. He reportedly discarded a firearm holster behind a clubhouse and a handgun in the backyard of another home near a golf course. They also located the very freaky looking "flesh-colored silicone mask" and a wig.

At approximately 10:28 a.m. on Saturday, BCA Agents requested a warrant for a storage locker about a mile from the Boelter's north Minneapolis home. Inside the locker, investigators found "gun cases, firearms cleaning supplies and a duffel bag containing five body bags." BODY BAGS!

In addition to numerous search warrants requested within hours of the murders, the BCA also requested a warrant for a WhatsApp account associated with Boelter. They were working HARD.

Additionally, investigators met with Boelter's wife, Jenny. She “confirmed that Vance has a police-style vehicle with a light bar and police decals as well as ballistic vest. Investigators added in the search warrant request that “Jenny Boelter confirmed that Vance purchased a silicone face mask on Amazon recently.”

It has been reported that the Boelters were what is commonly known as "preppers", which is a word to describe people that actively prepare for emergencies or disasters, such as natural disasters or societal disruptions, by stockpiling supplies and acquiring survival skills. These skills and stockpiling are also helpful when trying to avoid law enforcement apprehension.

Shortly after the shootings, Boelter texted his wife and he “indicated he was sorry and instructed her to get their belongings and leave the house to go to a family member’s home because people were coming with guns.” They being POLICE. Jenny's car was stopped with her children in a car and she was found with $10,000 in cash, two handguns, and “passports for Mrs. Boelter and her children, who were in the car with Mrs. Boelter at the time.” She hasn't been charged with a crime yet and was released.

The next hearing for Boelter will be in federal court on June 27th. he is facing state and federal murder charges, although he will surely face additional charges as the investigation continues.