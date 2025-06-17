Mike Lee Should Resign

Sen. Mike Lee is being heavily criticized for two of his unconscionable tweets after the assassination of two Democratic politicians by the alleged culprit, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, and rightly so.

Without any information, grace or common sense, the senator from Utah proclaimed that the alleged assassin was a Democrat and then attacked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

That tweet was followed up with this one.



I believe these outrageous claims made by a sitting Republican Senator were fueled by the dregs of the MAGA cult, who immediately after the murders took place, claimed the Democrats are a party of terrorists.



Sen. Lee continued to attack the left today by retweeting this from Elon Musk.



Sen. Lee should face expulsion for his actions, but at first he should be censured by the Senate.

Don't hold your breath.

There is no bottom to their depravity. The MAGA cult is built on hate, resentment and grievance. Oh, and lies. Many, many lies.