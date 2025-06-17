Mike Lee Should Resign

...for his despicable tweets after the Minnesota assassinations. Or he should face expulsion.
Mike Lee Should Resign
Credit: Tom Williams/Getty Images
By John AmatoJune 17, 2025

Sen. Mike Lee is being heavily criticized for two of his unconscionable tweets after the assassination of two Democratic politicians by the alleged culprit, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, and rightly so.

Without any information, grace or common sense, the senator from Utah proclaimed that the alleged assassin was a Democrat and then attacked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

mike_lee_tweet_maxxists

That tweet was followed up with this one.

mikelee-tweet

I believe these outrageous claims made by a sitting Republican Senator were fueled by the dregs of the MAGA cult, who immediately after the murders took place, claimed the Democrats are a party of terrorists.

densterrisits

bennyjohnson

Sen. Lee continued to attack the left today by retweeting this from Elon Musk.

lee_musk

Sen. Lee should face expulsion for his actions, but at first he should be censured by the Senate.

Don't hold your breath.

There is no bottom to their depravity. The MAGA cult is built on hate, resentment and grievance. Oh, and lies. Many, many lies.

Sen Mike Lee & the silence from Republicans made it clear: decency is in the rearview mirror.

After he mocked a political assassination, Ed Shelleby, a senior staffer to Sen Tina Smith, wrote to Lee’s top staffers.

@lawrenceodonnell.msnbc.com read it on-air, and honestly everyone should hear it.

Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 2025-06-17T11:39:58.731Z

Discussion

