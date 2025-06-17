More Like This: Tina Smith Confronts Mike Lee Face To Face

Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) told CNN that she harangued Sen. Mike Lee for his vicious tweets after two Minnesota Democrats were assassinated in their homes over the weekend.

With no proof or rationale, the Republican Senator from Utah immediately posted that the murderer was a Marxist leftist that didn't get his way, followed up by bashing Gov. Tim Walz. Usually, it's a House member who acts so hastily and untethered to reality, but Lee outdid them all.

Kaitlin Collins interviewed Sen. Smith and brought the confrontation up.

COLLINS: You were seen talking to Senator Lee on Capitol Hill earlier. What did you say to him? SMITH: I don't know him well. We have not dealt with each other that much. I wanted him to know about the consequence of his words. And I went to him and I said, you know, your message on social media showed the image of the man who killed my friend, potentially minutes before that happened. And and your message was, this is what happens. You need to take responsibility and accountability for what you are saying and doing out there in the social media world. And I wanted him to hear that from me directly and not to like for me to tweet out at him. I think that that is important that he understands, again, the consequence of what the impact that his words have on people who are going through so much pain and trauma. This is not a joke. And he needs to understand over seven million people dialed into his message on social media. He has a powerful platform. He should not be using it to spread misinformation and to and to basically make a joke of the murder of people, of public servants. COLLINS: What did he have to say when you confronted him with that? LEE: Well, I mean, honestly, I don't think this is a person who's used to being confronted. I don't think he's somebody who's used to being challenged. And I think he didn't quite know what to do. I, you know, approached him like from a position of respect and wanting to wanting him to understand what I thought. And he didn't have that much to say. What he needs to do is he needs to apologize. I really think that he should take that post down to indicate that somehow this was some sort of a Marxist leftist attack that causes violence is completely false. He's spreading that misinformation, and he should correct that.

MAGAts shrink when confronted, but you'd think Lee would apologize for knowing that he was spreading lies.

SMITH: I mean, he said, you know, how many times have we heard the words that go something like, I'm sorry if I hurt your feelings or I'm sorry if you didn't understand what I, you know, that was I mean, that that does not that's not in my mind taking accountability or responsibility for your actions. And so I that's that's I mean, I can't paraphrase exactly what he said, but that was the gist of it.

Sen. Mike Lee's response was typical of a sociopathic scumbag.

NBC News attempted to get a response from Lee, but he walked away, mute, refusing to comment on his horrid behavior or what Sen. Smith had said.

