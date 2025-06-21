Sen Smith Destroys Trumpy Mike Lee Over His SICK Tweets

Republican Senator Mike Lee’s response to a literal political assassination--tweeting out jokes to seem cool or funny or whatever that weird incel-like sicko had on his "mind—so perfectly encapsulates the modern GOP’s descent into sociopathic rot and a lower circle of hell.
By Cliff SchecterJune 21, 2025

Republican Senator Mike Lee’s response to a literal political assassination--tweeting out jokes to seem cool or funny or whatever that weird incel-like sicko had on his "mind—so perfectly encapsulates the modern GOP’s descent into sociopathic rot and a lower circle of hell. These are serious times, and they aren’t serious people anymore, who only seem to be able to exacerbate the divisions and pain in our society.

Even a political assassination, multiple shootings and a kill list in the possession of a lunatic they helped create and arm to kill wasn't enough to stop this pudgy, hollow shell from farting up his "thoughts" on Twitter while families, friends, Minnesotans and Americans were still reeling from this horrific incident. Many MAGAs seem literally incapable of empathy unless it somehow leads to a tv hit on Fox.

When a political murder occurs and your first instinct is to make a joke, maybe it's time to leave public service and really a life of being in public at all. All Senator Lee is now--like so many of his colleagues--is a moral void with a Senate pin. This is what they've become: a refuge for cowards and careerists who wouldn't recognize humanity if it knocked on their office door and bled on their flag pin. They must be politically destroyed, and the sooner the fucking better.

Watch the video and please support indy media by subscribing to Cliff's Edge on Youtube & Blue Amp on Substack.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon