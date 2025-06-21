Sen Smith Destroys Trumpy Mike Lee Over His SICK Tweets

Republican Senator Mike Lee’s response to a literal political assassination--tweeting out jokes to seem cool or funny or whatever that weird incel-like sicko had on his "mind—so perfectly encapsulates the modern GOP’s descent into sociopathic rot and a lower circle of hell. These are serious times, and they aren’t serious people anymore, who only seem to be able to exacerbate the divisions and pain in our society.

Even a political assassination, multiple shootings and a kill list in the possession of a lunatic they helped create and arm to kill wasn't enough to stop this pudgy, hollow shell from farting up his "thoughts" on Twitter while families, friends, Minnesotans and Americans were still reeling from this horrific incident. Many MAGAs seem literally incapable of empathy unless it somehow leads to a tv hit on Fox.

When a political murder occurs and your first instinct is to make a joke, maybe it's time to leave public service and really a life of being in public at all. All Senator Lee is now--like so many of his colleagues--is a moral void with a Senate pin. This is what they've become: a refuge for cowards and careerists who wouldn't recognize humanity if it knocked on their office door and bled on their flag pin. They must be politically destroyed, and the sooner the fucking better.

