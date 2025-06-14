Fox News Already Politicizing Minnesota Lawmaker Assassinations

How does a MAGA propaganda network cover the obviously-political shootings of two Democratic Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses? By emphasizing the greatness and victimhood of Donald Trump, of course.

Anchor Bryan Llenas (I’m guessing all the A-list hosts were partying with Trump's North Korea-style birthday bash) set up the propaganda by suggesting that Dear Leader and/or his followers could be endangered during his birthday “military parade” in D.C.

“Taking all of that in context, your thoughts on what the FBI needs to be doing here to perhaps do more to protect the lives of our politicians?” Llenas “asked” former FBI agent Nicole Parker.

Parker took the cue. She said she wished “we could just tell everyone” to “just take down the hate, take down the violence, take down, I mean, the just hate and disgust.”

Of course, nobody mentioned that Trump can barely utter a sentence without spewing hate, disgust and suggesting violence is appropriate.

Instead, Parker suggested Trump is as big a victim as the actual victims of the Minnesota shootings.

PARKER: I mean what we saw President Trump go through is absolutely unacceptable. It is evil. It is disgusting, it is wrong, and what we are seeing this morning, no one should be losing their life as public servants or former public servants who are trying to serve their communities.

Who shouted, “Hang Mike Pence” and got pardoned by Trump just a few months ago? Spoiler alert: it wasn’t Democrats.

But you’d never know that from watching this clip. Parker went on to say, “What’s happening in L.A. is unacceptable.” She meant the demonstrations, of course. Not sending in the military for an unnecessary and escalatory show of force by President P***y Grabber.

PARKER: The hate for law enforcement, what law enforcement is having to endure is just disgusting. It is despicable that this is even tolerated in our country, and thank goodness that we have President Trump in charge who is saying we are not going to tolerate this. We are going to respect our law enforcement. President Trump is coming out today and quickly making a statement saying this violence against these individuals who were murdered, that is unacceptable in America. We don't care what side of the political spectrum you stand on. It’s not about politics.

Oh, but it’s always about politics on Fox News. Without saying a word about what might be happening in Minnesota, Parker gushed, “Kash Patel is the FBI director. Pam Bondi is the attorney general. I can tell you they are working around the clock and it is a true battle that they are fighting.”

Finally, Parker got around to talking about the crime of the day. She called it “abhorrent,” especially so since the assassin was impersonating a local law enforcement official. “This person must be found and must be held to the highest and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.

Then she gave another plug for the Trump administration: “I can guarantee you that they will hit this individual with every possible charge, local, state, and federal.”