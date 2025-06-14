RW Extremists Are Promoting Violence At No Kings Protests

Millions are expected to attend a peaceful “No Kings” protest on Saturday as Marie Antoinette Trump celebrates his birthday with an obscene $45-million army parade he’s gifting himself at our expense. While he pushes to rob millions of their health insurance and food benefits.

At least some far-right hoodlums are talking about disrupting the protests with violence.

Via The Wall Street Jourmal:

“Shoot a couple, the rest will go home,” said a meme circulating on Telegram channels of groups affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys. “You just have to impale a few of them…” another local chapter posted. One disseminated an online gun tutorial, illustrating optimal shooting techniques with the caption: “Riot season again!” … A review of dozens of known far-right social-media accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers across leading platforms like X, Truth Social, and Telegram are posting about the “No Kings” rallies and encouraging their people to respond, in some cases with violence. These accounts are also sharing detailed locations of the “No Kings” protests and sharing identifying information about the organizers, including names, images and where they work. In addition, days prior, social media videos verified by The Wall Street Journal show leaders of Chicago and Los Angeles far-right groups attended anti-ICE protests in those cities.

What’s just as disturbing is that the Miller/Trump administration has all but given the Proud Boys thugs an official stamp of approval. “Law and Order” Donald Trump pardoned Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio after he was sentenced to 22 years in prison for conspiring with other Proud Boys to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. One month later, Tarrio was arrested for assaulting an anti-Trump protester at the Capitol.

Last month, Trump reportedly told Tarrio “Love you guys” while he was having dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

More from WSJ:

One anonymous online account, which posts racial slurs to its hundreds of followers, this week posted an image promoting the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tipline for reporting those here illegally. Half a dozen white nationalist Telegram channels quickly reposted the meme. It was also spread widely among mainstream conservative social media accounts. On June 11, the official White House account shared the same image on Instagram, Presidential senior adviser Stephen Miller also retweeted it on X, and the Department of Homeland Security posted it across several platforms.

I’m not sure how much of a threat Trump’s vigilante goon squad will actually pose given that more than 1,500 protests across the country are expected. I suspect most are more interested in provoking and intimidating. Don’t let them!

But if you’re planning to attend one of the protests, and I hope you are, please be prepared with safety and de-escalation techniques.