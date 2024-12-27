Proud Boys Leader's Mom A Real Prize, Too

Enrique Tarrio was the Proud Boy leader who was convicted of seditious conspiracy in relation to the January 6 insurrection and was given the longest sentence yet of 22 years in prison. His mother, Zuny Tarrio, spoke out and proved herself to be as rotted as her son:

She believes that The Orange Felon should pardon her son because she and her family have suffered long enough and that her son did nothing wrong. She went on even further and said that the whole insurrection was the government's fault and that they should have done more to prevent it from happening. Apparently, she does not realize she is blaming the same man from whom she is asking a pardon for her son.

But she really takes the cake when she was asked about the police officers who died because of the insurrection:

I think the government could have stopped that in a lot of ways. And about the five police officers that died in the days after the riot, with some dying by suicide and the four people in the crowd that died. Those police officers took an oath to defend, and there's no guarantees of what happens when you do a job like that. I don't think anybody intentionally injured anyone, and I think if someone has to take responsibility, it's also the government that didn't put proper measures in place for all of that.

Wow. Can you say sociopathic? I thought you could.

Yes, police officers can have scary and dangerous times in their lives. And yes, sometimes they pay the ultimate price because of the careers that they chose. But that does not excuse those responsible for the officers' death.

But now we can see where her son got his sociopathy from.