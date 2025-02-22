Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Arrested At US Capitol For Assault

You'd think he'd work harder to stay out of prison. Will Trump pardon him again?
By Susie MadrakFebruary 22, 2025

Enrique Tarrio, the recently pardoned and still self-proclaimed chairman of the Proud Boys, was arrested at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, according to authorities. Yet another pardoned J6 defendant up to his old violent tricks, apparently. Via ABC News:

Tarrio, according to the U.S. Capitol Police, allegedly struck a woman's phone and arm when she allegedly put a phone near his face after a press conference wrapped up on Capitol grounds.

Tarrio was sentenced in September 2023 for his conviction on seditious conspiracy and given the longest sentence of all of the convicted Jan. 6 rioters, though he was not at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

During his sentencing, prosecutors pointed to a nine-page strategic plan to "storm" government buildings in Washington on Jan. 6 that was found in Tarrio's possession after the riot, as well as violent rhetoric they say he routinely used in messages with other members of the group about what they would do if Congress moved forward in certifying President Joe Biden's election win.

BREAKING: USCP is arresting Enrique Tarrio for swiping his hand at a counterprotester who got in his face.

Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney.bsky.social) 2025-02-21T19:33:43.681Z

NEW: Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio in cuffs near Capitol. (Image by my NBC colleague Owen Hayes.)

Ryan J. Reilly “paints a vivid and urgent portrait of… disarray” (@ryanjreilly.com) 2025-02-21T19:43:32.325Z

Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio arrested on assault charge outside U.S. Capitol www.nbcnews.com/politics/pol...

MSNBC (@msnbc.com) 2025-02-21T21:15:40.371Z

