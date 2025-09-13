Charlie Kirk Holds Up A Mirror To American Society

My take on the new paradigm—right-wing media, corporate media and weak Democratic leadership, together paving our path to perdition—has been chugging right along for anyone who cares to take a moment to look at our democracy’s true pathology...
By Cliff SchecterSeptember 13, 2025

Well, with Kirk’s killing, we encounter what I refer to as The Iron Triangle of Fascism. The original term referred to Congress, government bureaucracy and lobbyists/interest groups shaping our politics.

My take on the new paradigm—right-wing media, corporate media and weak Democratic leadership, together paving our path to perdition—has been chugging right along for anyone who cares to take a moment to look at our democracy’s true pathology.

It has corrupted our government, turned much of big business into sociopathic monopolies and deeply eroded key elements of our civil society. So what is it and how does it affect us?

Let me put it simply: a major negative event or mistake that can be portrayed as such occurs. It can be something close to home like the Kirk shooting or Hillary’s emails, or something thousands of miles away like Benghazi or Somalia (1993).

And here’s how it goes from there...

Watch the video, go to the Substack to read the rest and don't forget to subscribe!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon