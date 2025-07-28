John Fugelsang: RW Religious Lies + Hilarious Epstein Line

As John Fugelsang intelligently, patiently and humorousl) explained on “Amped Up w/ Cliff Schecter,” with myself and David Shuster, Jesus sure wasn't MAGA. If you’ve read the Sermon on the Mount—or, per John, as Fox would call it: “Woke Virtue Signaling on the Mount”—you know Jesus wouldn’t recognize mooks like Mike Johnson claiming Christianity. He’d take one look and know to turn the other cheek right quick.

Mike the filial porn monitor, like the anti-Christ he serves, thinks Christianity's to threaten and defame, especially in defense of a child rape ring, cut healthcare (“Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of my brethren, ye have done it unto me”) and kidnap immigrants (he'll wanna read the “Parable of the Stranger”), and shut down all dissent.

Weird, the New Testament has nothing in it about an ICE Gestapo...it's tends more towards compassion & dignity, which Mike couldn’t find with the sun as a flashlight.

From their bs evangelical blarney to their excuses for Epstein to their wanton cruelty, Fugelsang made sure to point out how full of shit it all was. Definitely watch the video!! And go check out The Substack for more!