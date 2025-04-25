How I Got Jim Acosta To Say "F*k" On His Show! And Call Trump A "Pathological Liar"

I had the pleasure of joining Jim Acosta on his new show on Substack on Tuesday, a platform where I'm increasingly active. We got right to the point—our politics today isn’t some policy disagreement or polite exchange of ideas with the GOP, it’s a hostage situation w/ Marjorie Taylor Greene duct-taping our country’s future to a flagpole while Trump cheers from the golf course (while kicking his ball forward every other shot).

We talked about the raw danger of Trump’s increasingly fascistic rhetoric, the cowardice of House Republicans afraid of their own base, and how Democrats finally seem to be waking up and swinging back, even though it took way too long (I'm looking at you, Merrick f-ing Garland). B/c when the other side is trying to burn the house down, it’s not “partisanship” to grab a hose, it’s survival.

Jim gets it. He always did, which is why CNN couldn't keep him on air except in that new 2:45 am slot they offered him. Having him still on air on a hugely growing app (Substack, my friends, is the infrastructure liberal billionaires never built for us) is crucial. B/c if this election's the final exam for our democracy, we better start studying like our lives depend on it—and perhaps even kick the exam a few times.

