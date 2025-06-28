Fascism Here To Stay? How Do We End It? (Interview W/ Ruth Ben-Ghiat)

One of the most powerful exchanges came when we discussed how MAGA’s eating itself alive over Iran. The grift, disinformation, wildly contradictory narratives, all starting to combust under their own weight. And yet, that’s precisely when these movements can be most dangerous
By Cliff SchecterJune 28, 2025

In on my Substack Show, "Amped Up," David Shuster and I welcomed Dr. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, historian of authoritarianism. Our convo concerned America's ongoing flirtation with fascism in the form of a thin-skinned, senility-soaked, “President.” We discussed the calculated cruelty of Trumpism, and how elites always think they can “control the monster”—til the monster has ‘em for lunch.

We dug into Project 2025, which Ruth warned isn’t just a policy blueprint, but the actual roadmap to autocracy. She broke down how illiberal regimes like this hollow out democracy from the inside, replacing courts, the bureaucracy and independent watchdogs’ loyalty to law with loyalty to the leader--generally, one anti-social, grievance-soaked buffoon. Sound familiar?

One of the most powerful exchanges came when we discussed how MAGA’s eating itself alive over Iran. The grift, disinformation, wildly contradictory narratives, all starting to combust under their own weight. And yet, that’s precisely when these movements can be most dangerous...She had a hopeful message too, esepecially with the huge recent protests.

Be sure to check out the video, and to keep you updated on our efforts to support indy media, we at Blue Amp, our Substack, have started a Creators Fund for indy media and start giving out grants as soon as next week. So please do us a favor and support us by subscribing to Blue Amp Substack and Cliff's Edge YouTube.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon