Starvation A Weapon? Trump Reaches Stalin Territory

From our Blue Amp Media live stream interview with Tony Michaels:

Tony's one of those rare Dems who can talk about working-class America not like an anthropologist, but with true understanding--because he is working class. He gave a masterclass on how we lost our way with the working class--and not just white ones the NY Times obsesses over—and how we can get it back.

Tony started with something that's simple but cuts deep: stop calling food assistance SNAP. Call it what it is—the food bill. When we sterilize language, we sterilize empathy. We turn hungry families into “data points.” Parents are worried about feeding their kids—some trick-or-treated for dinner because Trump’s cruelty machine decided to cut food aid. That’s not abstract; it's evil that must be called out in plain language.