'Targeted' Attack: Two Democrats And Their Spouses Shot In Their Separate Homes

Minnesota Senator John Hoffman and State Representative Melissa Hortman, along with their spouses, were shot by a man dressed as a police officer in body armor who showed up at their homes in Brooklyn Park and Champlin.
"I've been briefed this morning on an ongoing situation involving targeted shootings in Champlin and Brooklyn Park," Gov. Tim Walz said in a social media post. "The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement are on the scene. We will share more information soon."
"I’ve activated the State Emergency Operations Center," he wrote in a separate tweet. "Local law enforcement in Champlin and Brooklyn Park have the full resources of the State of Minnesota behind them. We are monitoring the situation closely and will share more information soon."
According to one source, the first shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Saturday at Senator John Hoffman's home, and he suffered at least two gunshot wounds. His wife, Yvette, was shot three times.
The second shooting took place just a few miles away at State Representative Melissa Hortman's home. Both Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot. It is now confirmed they are both dead.
Donald J. Trump has not mentioned the targeted attack on two Democrats yet. Trump's Truth Social post a few minutes ago:
"OUR GREAT MILITARY PARADE IS ON, RAIN OR SHINE. REMEMBER, A RAINY DAY PERADE BRINGS GOOD LUCK. I’LL SEE YOU ALL IN D.C."
Yes, he spelled it "perade." Meanwhile, two Democrats are in grave condition.
UPDATE:
State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, are dead.