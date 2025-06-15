'It's Bullshit!': DNC Chair Calls Out Violence Fomented By Far Right Following Assassinations

DNC Chair Ken Martin had trouble holding back his tears while remembering his friend Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman who was assassinated. As we discussed here, Hortman along with her husband were killed, and there was an attempt on the life of Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife as well.

Unlike Fox, who has been doing their best to "both sides" the violence immediately and turn it into an excuse to play the victim card for Trump, Martin did not try to sugar coat which side of the aisle has a problem with their extremists these days.

During an interview with MSNBC's Jen Psaki this Saturday, Psaki asked Martin about a statement he released, and the fact that many people are asking how something like this could happen.

PSAKI: I said earlier, and I don't know how you feel about this, that I know people keep saying this is not who we are, and I think part of it is this is part of who we are, and we need to talk about how political violence on the rise is something that's threatening public officials across the country, but how have you been answering that question today to yourself, to the people who have called you and asked?

MARTIN: Well, you're, you're absolutely right. Unfortunately, it has become who we are, but it doesn't mean that it's who we should be. We're better than this.

And at the end of the day, you know, we should solve our differences in this country, not through political violence, but at the ballot box, right?

[...]

And you know, it's just so tragic here right now in this day and age because we do see the extremism on the far right, and we see this violent rhetoric coming from all quarters right now that we can't... that legislators can't do their jobs without fearing for their own lives, for God's sake.

Is that, is that really where we're at right now? We are at that point. You're absolutely right, Jen. I mean, make no mistake about it.

This is who we've become, but I want Americans to know, and every one of your listeners, this is not who we need to be, and that requires all of us in this moment to stand up and speak loudly against this type of violence.

Two people... let's center humanity in this conversation for a moment. Two of my friends, two of my close, close friends were murdered. Murdered today.

Two of my other friends were attempted, they, they attempted to murder them.

And if it wasn't for lawmakers doing their jobs in Minnesota, I don't know how many more countless friends of mine in the Minnesota legislature would have been targeted today.

This is wrong. We have to call it out for what it is, and you know what?

There is no doubt that that has been fomented by the far right in this country and extremism and violent rhetoric that exists in the far reaches of the internet that we have allowed to seep into into this country as it's now commonplace to just go and assassinate people that you disagree with.

Well, it's bullshit, and I'm I'm just telling you right now, none of this should happen in this country. Let's solve our differences through the ballot box.

Let's solve our differences by finding common ground. No one should be going out there and assassinating people they disagree with.