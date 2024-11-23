Russian Women Gather Humanitarian Aid 'For Our Boys' - Body Bags

In Strogino, a district of Moscow, women gather to send vital necessities to the front - body bags for the corpses.
By Ed ScarceNovember 23, 2024

Russia entered into their ill-considered invasion of Ukraine badly understocked in at least one necessary item: body bags. It's said they had just 45,000 of them. That was just enough to last them until August 2022. Since then, they've been trying and failing to keep up with demand. Casualties are now over 700,000, which includes deaths and serious injuries.

So it's been left to volunteers to provide for them, as much for anxious relatives and loved ones who too often get them returned, whole or in pieces, in little more than pine boxes.

A mountain of boxes. "The stench is unbearable."

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon