Russian Women Gather Humanitarian Aid 'For Our Boys' - Body Bags

Russia entered into their ill-considered invasion of Ukraine badly understocked in at least one necessary item: body bags. It's said they had just 45,000 of them. That was just enough to last them until August 2022. Since then, they've been trying and failing to keep up with demand. Casualties are now over 700,000, which includes deaths and serious injuries.

So it's been left to volunteers to provide for them, as much for anxious relatives and loved ones who too often get them returned, whole or in pieces, in little more than pine boxes.

In Strogino, women are gathering humanitarian aid "for our boys"—black body bags.



If you didn’t know better, you might think the boys are already in the bags. pic.twitter.com/CoUI36L2I4 — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) November 22, 2024

A mountain of boxes. "The stench is unbearable."