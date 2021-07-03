Heavily-Armed Anti-Government Men Taken Into Custody

11 heavily armed men who claimed they do not recognize our laws were taken into custody in Massachusetts.

A state trooper came to assist a group of men who were refueling their vehicle on the side of a road on a highway outside Boston, when he realized they were wearing tactical gear with rifles over their shoulders.

We have several armed persons accounted for at this scene on Rt 95. They are refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons. We are asking residents of Wakefield and Reading to shelter in place at this time. https://t.co/DTPA6QEsC8 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021

The men eventually fled law enforcement and ran into the woods, but finally surrendered and are now in custody.

A police spokesperson stated that the men explained they were traveling to Maine from Rhode Island for "training," and identified themselves as belonging to a group called "Moorish American Arms."

VIDEO: State Police Colonel says troopers begin training early for situations like the one in Wakefield todayhttps://t.co/2yQTa9ofTQ pic.twitter.com/uceKZemjRd — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) July 3, 2021

A portion of the I-95 was shut down temporarily as a result.

Even though we don't know exactly what their ideology is at this point, the brazen public display that led to this clash with local law enforcement proves how dangerous the QAnon-MAGA Republican cult has become, and calls to mind the double standard used when enforcing the law against armed anti-government chaos groups.