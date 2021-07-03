2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Heavily-Armed Anti-Government Men Taken Into Custody

The men belong to a group called "Moorish American Arms," and claimed to be on their way to "training."
By John Amato
Image from: Twitter

11 heavily armed men who claimed they do not recognize our laws were taken into custody in Massachusetts.

A state trooper came to assist a group of men who were refueling their vehicle on the side of a road on a highway outside Boston, when he realized they were wearing tactical gear with rifles over their shoulders.

The men eventually fled law enforcement and ran into the woods, but finally surrendered and are now in custody.

A police spokesperson stated that the men explained they were traveling to Maine from Rhode Island for "training," and identified themselves as belonging to a group called "Moorish American Arms."

A portion of the I-95 was shut down temporarily as a result.

Even though we don't know exactly what their ideology is at this point, the brazen public display that led to this clash with local law enforcement proves how dangerous the QAnon-MAGA Republican cult has become, and calls to mind the double standard used when enforcing the law against armed anti-government chaos groups.

