MAGA Activist: 'Left-Wing Women Want To Turn Gender Into Androgyny'

Terry Schilling of a supposed pro-family conservative group explained his hatred for Democratic women.

His whole philosophy is vile misogyny magnified by QAnon lunacy.

In other words, a typical MAGAt.

SCHILLING: Their goal is this disgusting, unappealing, androgynous world where there are no more men, there are no more women.

It's just androgyny and reproduction is controlled by the state because we can't handle it.

We produce too many people, we cause climate change, we create all types of social problems.

They want all of this to be controlled and mandated by the state. That is the real goal of at least the third or second-wave feminists.

They want to destroy gender.

They don't like that men exist.

They don't like that women exist.

They want something in between to where they can control it.