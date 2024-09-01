J.D. Vance: Professional Women Without Children On A 'Path To Misery'

It may be Labor Day Weekend but J.D. Vance’s misogyny and bigotry never seems to take a holiday. The latest example is via a September 20, 2021 podcast associated with Project 2025, reported on in late July by Media Matters. That’s the same Project 2025 Donald Trump keeps pretending he has no connection to. Yet Media Matters also pointed out that Vance is a board member emeritus of American Moment, the group running the podcast.

In the clip above, Trump VP pick Vance conflates professional women and racial/gender equity advocates in order to attack both. He accused them of having “no real value system,” other than to “achieve in a very conventional way.”

“And so the idea that somehow they're pursuing racial or gender equity is like the value system that gives their life meaning. Well, of course, they all find that that value system leads to misery, it leads to unhappiness,” Vance continued.

Millionaire Vance is neither a woman nor a person of color. But Sigmund Freud likely would have had a field day as Vance imagined he was both.

First, Vance likened all “the gender inequity stuff” to being prescribed medicine that doesn’t work. “Clearly, this value set has made me a miserable person who can't have kids because I already, you know, passed the biological period when it was possible,” he continued, still pretending to be a woman. “And I live in a 1,200 square foot apartment in New York and I pay $5,000 a month for it. But I'm really better than these other people. What I'm going to do is project my, like, racial and gender sensitivities on the rest of them. And, like, the reason that our society is broken is because these people don't think the exact way that I think.”

Project much yourself, J.D.?

But wait, there’s more.

Via The Guardian:

Vance also sideswiped the Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a one-time Somali refugee, claiming she had shown “ingratitude” to America, and that she “would be living in a craphole” had she not moved to the US. … In the 2021 interview Vance also claimed men and boys in the US were “suppressed” in their masculinity and made racially charged remarks about American cities and his political opponents. Of Afghans who assisted US troops during the occupation of that country who were now seeking to come to America, Vance asked whether “certain groups of people can successfully become American citizens”, and said those hostile to Minneapolis’s Somali American community “don’t like people getting hatcheted in the street in [their] own community”. At the same time, Vance claimed that “the left uses racism as a cudgel”, and that he had been a “little too worried” in the past about such accusations because they can be “career-ending” and “destroy a person’s life”.

There is something seriously wrong with J.D. Vance. I don’t know what it is. But I do know that he is every bit as unfit for the White House as his felonious fraudster and sexual predator running mate at the top of his ticket.