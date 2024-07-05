Trump Lies About Project 2025 And Gets Brutally Mocked

Trump's lies about Project 2025 and media reports on his lies were brutally mocked online. The instant social media ratio was glorious.
Trump Lies About Project 2025 And Gets Brutally Mocked
Credit: Axios
By RedStateRachelJuly 5, 2024

Donald Trump lied about Project 2025 and his media sycophants immediately backed him up.

Whenever Trump backpedals, he gets amnesia, like he's never heard of a policy or person. On July 5, the former president posted on social media, "I know nothing about Project 2025," the horrible Christian Nationalist plan to crush American democracy. Minutes after Trump lied about Project 2025, Axios co-founder Jim VandeHei shared Trump's lie, tweeting "Trump Torches Heritage Foundation's 2025."

But Trump's latest lie with Jim VandeHei's assist was immediately called out! Journalist David Corn was not having it, and tweeted:

Karoli shared a video from the Biden-Harris campaign, showing Trump speaking to the Heritage Foundation about Project 2025:

Then Biden's Rapid Response chief Ammar Moussa called out Trump's lie and brought receipts. Moussa also posted screen shots of the Project 2025 ads Trump's PAC is running. Chef's kiss!

@RonFilipkowski wrapped it all in a bow, sharing a video of Trump advisor John McEntee, talking to Steve Bannon about Project 2025.

Trump was attempting to distance himself from Project 2025 after Heritage Foundation's Kevin Roberts said the country is "in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be" on July 2.

Only one in four Americans are aware of Project 2025. Please share our Project 2025 resource page with everyone you know.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon