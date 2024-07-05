Trump Lies About Project 2025 And Gets Brutally Mocked

Donald Trump lied about Project 2025 and his media sycophants immediately backed him up.

Whenever Trump backpedals, he gets amnesia, like he's never heard of a policy or person. On July 5, the former president posted on social media, "I know nothing about Project 2025," the horrible Christian Nationalist plan to crush American democracy. Minutes after Trump lied about Project 2025, Axios co-founder Jim VandeHei shared Trump's lie, tweeting "Trump Torches Heritage Foundation's 2025."

But Trump's latest lie with Jim VandeHei's assist was immediately called out! Journalist David Corn was not having it, and tweeted:

Come on. Do we really believe this? The guy in charge of Project 2025, Christian nationalist Russell Vought, is also one of the people hand-picked by the Trump campaign to oversee the GOP platform. And Trump has praised Vought mightily in the past. Don't be so credulous https://t.co/kQj3x643Bh — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 5, 2024

Karoli shared a video from the Biden-Harris campaign, showing Trump speaking to the Heritage Foundation about Project 2025:

Here is Trump saying he “needs” the Heritage Foundation, the organization behind Project 2025, in order to “achieve” his extreme MAGA agenda https://t.co/AyuAbyz7aU pic.twitter.com/Sr72hdOKXC — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 5, 2024

Then Biden's Rapid Response chief Ammar Moussa called out Trump's lie and brought receipts. Moussa also posted screen shots of the Project 2025 ads Trump's PAC is running. Chef's kiss!

Important point - Trump's own SuperPAC is running ads highlighting Project 2025. https://t.co/QamLzWpbZU pic.twitter.com/5X4KtCehys — Ammar Moussa (@ammarmufasa) July 5, 2024

@RonFilipkowski wrapped it all in a bow, sharing a video of Trump advisor John McEntee, talking to Steve Bannon about Project 2025.

Here is Trump Senior Advisor and former appointee John McEntee, who helped draft Project 2025, explaining to Steve Bannon last July how Trump plans to implement the plan immediately after taking office. But Trump doesn’t know these people or anything about it. pic.twitter.com/XR9X2IbFAk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 5, 2024

Trump was attempting to distance himself from Project 2025 after Heritage Foundation's Kevin Roberts said the country is "in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be" on July 2.

Only one in four Americans are aware of Project 2025. Please share our Project 2025 resource page with everyone you know.