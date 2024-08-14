Project 2025 Training Video Shows How To Hide Paper Trails

Project 2025 secret training videos were leaked to ProPublica and the 23 training videos are nightmare fuel. If you thought Trump's Project 2025 couldn't get any worse, then you need to go to ProPublica to watch these horrid videos. The Republicans are training an army of MAGA true-believers to run the government if Trump wins. All 14 hours of training are appalling but one video is extra horrible.

One Project 2025 video on about oversight and investigations, trains future political appointees how to hide their actions from the public and congress. The video explains how to avoid putting your plans in the public record and how to get around transparency laws.

The "oversight" video shows Trump's Project 2025 team training people to "avoid creating a paper trail of sensitive communications that could be obtained by congressional committees or outside groups under the Freedom of Information Act," per ProPublica. In the words of Tom Jones of the American Accountability Foundation:

“If you need to resolve something, if you can do it, it’s probably better to walk down the hall, buttonhole a guy and say, ‘Hey, what are we going to do here?’ Talk through the decision.”



Trump's Project 2025 training videos will take your breath away, watching Americans calmly instructing people how to take away the rights of other Americans. Go to ProPublica and watch the videos. Read our Project 2025 resource page, we've included a roundup of the best links, articles and videos from around the web. Share our Project 2025 page: https://bit.ly/45N0L67