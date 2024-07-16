Dear President Biden: Keep The Pressure On Trump And GOP

Dear President Biden,

Your Oval Office speech about unity was perfect. It was the message Americans needed after a horrific event.

But this election is nothing like any president has faced before. You are running against a man and party who want to destroy democracy, so the rules for political campaigns are out the window. The GOP calls for unity are phony. Trump and Republicans don't want the country to come together, they want to take over America.

Authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat tweeted:

"Sorry but Trump's idea of unity is everyone behind him or else. He tells his own supporters that if they vote for him and die 'it will be worth it.' No pivoting out of that."

False Calls for Unity

The GOP calls for "unity" have started. Trump and Republicans are trying to frame the slightest criticism of Trump as "trying to incite violence." Don't let them twist your words or put pro-democracy forces on the defense.

Activist Tara Setmayer calls out Trump's version of unity better than me. Setmayer tweeted:

This is authoritarian propaganda being pushed as fact under the guise of “uniting our nation.” We CANNOT let them co-opt the reality of what they’ve already done and plan to do to our democracy, to women, to immigrants, minorities, dissenters, our allies, our freedoms.

Keep the Pressure on Trump

Ignore the GOP tactics. Keep the pressure on and call out the truth about Trump. America is on the precipice of falling into fascism. In an interview with The Guardian, Ruth Ben-Ghiat notes that Trump/GOP use "classic authoritarian maneuvers. The first is depicting yourself as simultaneously the defender of the nation, the all-powerful man who can protect people and at the same time, the victim."

Context for the remark by Vance: "From Putin to Orbán, all these authoritarians say that democracy is the real tyranny, and they present their way – whether it’s fascism or Trumpism – as the way to free the people. And so this idea that Biden is a threat to democracy – this is… — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) July 15, 2024

Call Out the Danger

Donald Trump is a danger to our country and must be called out to win the fight. Trump and the Republicans want to install a dictator, not elect a president. Project 2025 is a threat to freedom globally, because if America falls into fascism, so goes the rest of the world.

David Frum wrote about the situation you are in:

Trump is the three-time nominee of the Republican Party; it’s awkward and strange to treat him as an insurrectionist against the American state—though that’s what Trump was and is.

Approach Trump/GOP Propaganda Like Russian Op

As bad as it sounds, you need to approach the Trump/GOP threat the same way you treated Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Trump is working against Americans, he is aligned with Putin. You and your administration beat Putin at his propaganda war, and you can do it again!

President Biden, I know you won't let up. The American people are behind you. You are a fighter and I know you'll keep fighting because we need to stop Trump.