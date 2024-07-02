2024 Election Is The End Game For Democracy

If you want to live in a free country, you must vote for Biden and elect Democrats to the House and Senate. The choice is simple. Biden will protect democracy while Trump rule as a Christian Nationalist dictator, thanks to the corrupt Supreme Court.
By RedStateRachelJuly 2, 2024

The extreme right Supreme Court majority put American presidents above the law on July 1, 2024. If you want to live in a free country, you must vote for Biden and elect Democrats to the House and Senate. The choice is simple. Biden will protect democracy while Trump rule as a Christian Nationalist dictator, thanks to #SCOTUS. A tweet by Jeff Jarvis sums it up perfectly:

Justice Sonia Sotomayor's dissent in the immunity decision is terrifying and should be a wake up call to every single American. Do not get depressed or discouraged. We have four months to fight like hell, voting in numbers so large that we overwhelm any idea that the 2024 race is "rigged." Vote like your life depends on it, because it does.

If Trump wins the election, the Supreme Court has made him a king with unlimited powers and the Republican plan, Project 2025. Dictator Trump will not hesitate to use his new immunity. If Biden doesn't win, look for televised military tribunal trials against Trump's enemies. Look at what the GOP nominee posted on social media over the weekend:

