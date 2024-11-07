Last night as I was absently scrolling through Facebook I ran across a post from a "friend" (though not any longer) who went on an extended rant to justify his vote for Donald Trump as a Black man. He was, and I shit you not, furious because Kamala Harris was thrust upon him as the candidate without a primary.

That's right. He was mad because he didn't have a chance to decide who would replace Biden so he voted for an outright and acknowledged fascist instead of the woman who was eminently qualified for the job.

There is a violence perpetrated on us all by that decision. Multiply it by several thousand in every swing state and it turned into a bloodbath.

Project 2025 will now be Agenda 2025. Or Agenda 47. They were always interchangeable.

I think liberals should buy guns and learn to use them and practice with them. I intend to. All my life I've trusted most people to be inherently good but I no longer do.

I think churches should be taxed, at least the ones which can't seem to keep their noses out of politics.

I think we should all understand that fascism has arrived and those of us who are white and privileged have a duty to protect those who are not in all ways that we possibly can.

I think that media is dead and has been for awhile. I blame them for normalizing 47-elect and glossing over the fact that he's a convicted felon, rapist and fraudster, not to mention traitor and insurrectionist.

I think that if you live in a state like California, you'd better prepare for the worst in an earthquake or natural disaster because FEMA will not be there for you like it will in Florida or Alabama or any state that loves the dictator.

America chose the lawless one over the prosecutor, because she was a woman and Black. America chose violence, and there's no going back. We won't go back, for sure.

Yesterday morning a wildfire started burning in the hills of my community. It tore through homes and burned them to the ground. There are smoldering hulks and concrete foundations left behind with memories and ashes. It seems a fitting metaphor for our future.

Be good to people you know who aren't fascist or fascist curious. For the ones who are, shun them.