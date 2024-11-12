Election 2024's Weirdness: Trump's Vote Claim, Russian Threats And Elon

Rachel Maddow reminds Americans how Trump told his followers, "You don’t need to vote. I have so many votes." The Republican candidate said multiple times that he had the votes he needed to become president, implicating something other than votes would give him power.

Votes are still being counted in many states, almost one week after the election. Republicans are close to getting control of the U.S. House but Newsweek reports many races are too close to call. I'm not ready to put on a foil hat but isn't it worth looking into some of the odd things surrounding the 2024 election?

I'm not saying the election was "rigged" or unfair. All I am suggesting is that there are strange things about the 2024 election that merit a second look. Since democracy of the free world is at stake, it's worth the trouble.

Trump Doesn't Need Votes and Secret With Moses Mike

As Maddow noted, Trump telling voters he doesn't need their vote is a red flag. The GOP candidate said it multiple times. Trump also made several comments about the "secret" he and Speaker Mike Moses Johnson had about the election.

Trump and Elon

AP reported that billionaire Elon Musk spent $200 million dollars to get Donald Trump elected. Musk wants to replace democracy with a government run by high-status males.

This is the same Elon who had regular contact with Russian dictator Putin for two years. Don't even get me started about Musk joining Trump's first call with Ukraine.

Another weird thing that happened around the election was podcast king Joe Rogan spilled that Elon created an app that gave him election results four hours before the election was called. Um...what?

11/8/24 Joe Rogan: Elon Musk had an app and he knew who won 4hrs before the results. And declared Trump the winner, 4hrs before finals pic.twitter.com/P2CmWV8L5S — 🌻Justice⚖Now 🌟🇺🇸 (@ChrisJustice01) November 9, 2024

Split Tickets in Key States

Democrats won down ballot races in all seven swing states but Trump won the presidential vote in these states.

WTF. Neither my vote, nor my husbands, was counted. It was received. It was signature verified. It was NEVER COUNTED.



Who do we complain to? Will there be a recount requested? — MaryanneChisholm.eth ᴺᶠᵀ (🌸, 🌿) (@MaryanneChisho2) November 11, 2024

Russia Russia Russia

Russia messed with U.S. elections in 2016 and they tried to harm Biden's win in 2020. There were Russian linked bomb threats made to polls in Dem heavy areas. In just Georgia, USA Today reported 32 bomb threats around Atlanta polls on election night.

Experts have warned since late 2023 that there were serious threats from election equipment due to Trump and Russia's previous efforts.