If They Get Their Way, CFPB To Drop Bank Overdraft Fees To $5

Overdraft transaction charges could drop to a maximum of $5 from the current ceiling of $35 as of Oct. 1, 2025, if the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau gets its way. Via Yahoo Finance:

The limit on fees that banks and credit unions impose on clients whose account balances are insufficient to cover transactions would save U.S. consumers $5 billion every year, the federal agency said in a Dec.12, 2024, press release announcing its final ruling on the overdraft policy.

“The CFPB is cracking down on these excessive junk fees and requiring big banks to come clean about the interest rate they’re charging on overdraft loans,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in the release.

Someone who uses overdraft more than 10 times per year can expect to pay $380 per year, the CFPB found in a report.